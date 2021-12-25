Heartbreak for Singapore as Lions eliminated from AFF Suzuki Cup after extra-time loss to Indonesia

SINGAPORE: On the pitch at the National Stadium on Saturday (Dec 25), they fought like lions.

Backs against the wall, in the face of several questionable refereeing decisions, Singapore stared into the abyss of a loss.

Yet they battled – clearing shots off the line, defending stoutly, throwing bodies around.

Then came heartbreak in extra time, courtesy of two Indonesian goals, which meant that Tatsuma Yoshida’s side were eliminated from the AFF Suzuki Cup on Saturday (Dec 25) after a 4-2 loss to Indonesia in the second leg of the semi-final.

Extra-time strikes from Irfan Jaya via a Shawal Anuar touch and Egy Maulana Vikri gave the away side a 5-3 aggregate victory and ensured that the search for the Lions’ first Suzuki Cup title since 2012 would go on.

Showing "Singapore spirit" was how Yoshida described his team's performance after the game.

"They showed the best performance since I came to Singapore ... I feel happy working with my boys and I am proud of all of them," he said.

"I was moved by their fighting spirit, their Singapore spirit and they didn't give up."