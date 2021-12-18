Singapore fall to Thailand in AFF Suzuki Cup clash, finish second in group

SINGAPORE: Singapore suffered their first defeat in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 on Saturday (Nov 18) after losing 2-0 to Thailand at the National Stadium.

First half goals from Elias Dolah and Supachai Chaided gave Thailand the win and top spot in Group A.

Singapore started the game the brighter of the two sides, up against an opponent that had opted to make wholesale changes, which include omitting stars such Chanatip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Theerathon Bunmathan.

In a first half peppered with stoppages and injuries - mostly notably to Lions defender Shakir Hamzah - midfielder Hami Syahin came close, only for his shot to be parried away.

The Thais took the lead in the 30th minute as Dolah bundled home after a Hassan Sunny parry fell kindly to him.

Supachai then doubled the away side’s lead, slamming past Hassan just before half-time.