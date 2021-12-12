Thailand beat Myanmar 4-0 in emphatic second win at Suzuki Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand continued their perfect run in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they thrashed Myanmar 4-0 at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday (Dec 11) for their second consecutive victory in Group A.

Thailand drew first blood after their main striker Teerasil Dangda fired the ball into the net from outside the box, courtesy of a lovely crafted pass down the right from Narubadin Weerawatnodom in the 23rd minute.

Skipper and top attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin had an opportunity to double the lead for Thailand but his chip shot was comfortably fielded by Myanmar goalkeeper Myo Min Latt in the 36th minute.

In the second half, the War Elephants quickly earned their second goal in the 53rd minute when Teerasil scored again through a penalty kick, thanks to a foul by defender Hein Phyo Win on Manuel Bhir.

Two minutes later, Myanmar had a chance to reduce the deficit but Lwin Moe Aung’s right-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the top centre of the goal by Chatchai Budprom.

Worachit Kanitsribumphen made an impact two minutes after replacing Thanawat Suengchitthawon by slotting in a right-footed shot in the 78th minute to make it 3-0.

Myanmar almost scored a consolation goal but Win Naing Tun’s attempt hit the woodwork in the 89th minute, before Supachok Sarachart capped off a wonderful night by scoring Thailand’s fourth goal in the second minute of injury time. The win sent Thailand to the top of Group A with six points.

“We’re very happy with the performance of the team, we made progress and controlled the game, the midfield especially, with players that are strong on the ball and created more clear chances," said Thailand's coach Alexandre Polking.

“As for Teerasil, he brings everything that a striker needs in terms of technique and of course especially a finish. I joke with him that he’s not so young anymore but you can still see the amazing quality he has.”