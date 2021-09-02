Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation

CHIBA, Japan: Afghan taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi competed in the Paralympic Games on Thursday (Sep 2), becoming the first female Afghan to do so since Athens 2004, after a secret international effort to help her get out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The 22-year-old and her compatriot Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday via Paris after Khudadadi made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.

On Thursday, Khudadadi entered the Makuhari Messe competition arena in Chiba, near Tokyo, wearing a white hijab for the opening match of the debut of the Korean combat sport at the Paralympic Games. She became only the second woman to compete for Afghanistan at the Paralympics, which began in 1960.

"I'm happy that she was able to come to Japan," Kyodo News quoted Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Isakova as saying after her 17-12 defeat of Khudadadi in the under-49kg category.

Khudadadi, who will compete in the repechage round later on Thursday, did not speak to reporters. Both she and Rasouli had expressed a desire not to speak to media. Track athlete Rasouli competed in the long jump on Tuesday.