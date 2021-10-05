Afghan women's team unsure about future, says skipper Mobarez

The Afghanistan women's soccer team are uncertain about their future after evacuating to Australia following the Taliban takeover https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-troops-arrive-afghan-capital-assist-evacuations-2021-08-14 in August, captain Shabnam Mobarez said on Tuesday.

Australian evacuated https://www.reuters.com/world/australia-evacuates-more-than-50-female-afghan-athletes-dependents-abc-2021-08-24 more than 50 Afghan women soccer players, athletes and their dependents after the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15.

Mobarez, who lives in the United States, said the evacuated Afghan players were receiving good care in Australia, but were still confused about their future.

"It is very unsure, the situation they are in right now," Mobarez told Sky Sports https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12425900/afghanistan-women-captain-shabnam-mobarez-on-teams-evacuation-to-australia-their-unsure-situation-and-the-future. "It was a traumatising experience getting out. Now they are trying to get used to this whole normal new life.

"I am sure they are very confused and in shock because they left family and friends behind."

During their previous period of rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban severely curtailed women's rights, including banning them from education and work.

Last month, a senior Taliban official told Australia's SBS News women would not be allowed to play cricket, a popular sport in Afghanistan - or possibly any other - as it was "not necessary" and their bodies might be exposed.

Mobarez said the Taliban takeover had put the future of women's soccer at risk.

"The team has been through so many terrifying experiences in the past as well," she said. "It has never been easy for an Afghan female to be an athlete in Afghanistan. It's just a fact.

"It just breaks my heart that they were fighting through so many small battles, now it's almost like the game is over. Even if they get out of their houses, it is going to be dangerous and they can potentially get killed."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)