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Afghanistan to 'host' India for three-match T20I series in Delhi
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Afghanistan to 'host' India for three-match T20I series in Delhi

Afghanistan to 'host' India for three-match T20I series in Delhi

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - April 27, 2026 General view inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File photo

12 Aug 2026 02:40PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2026 02:56PM)
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Aug 12 : Afghanistan will be the "home" side when they meet India in three Twenty20 Internationals in September despite the series taking place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Afghanistan have largely played their home fixtures in the United Arab Emirates in recent years, with international sport yet to resume in the country due to security concerns following the Taliban's takeover in 2021.

"We have hosted our home fixtures in both India and the UAE in recent years, and given the importance and scale of this series, we believe India provides an excellent setting for the event," Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said in a statement.

The Indian board's president Mithun Manhas said they were committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan.

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"We believe there is scope to do more together and will continue to support Afghanistan cricket while strengthening the relationship between the two cricketing nations," he added.

India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in a one-off test and then sealed a 3-0 sweep of the one-day international series when the sides last met in June.

Source: Reuters
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