Grapple gangs: Afghan fighters seek glory on a dusty Kabul field

KABUL: Every weekend, fighters from around Afghanistan gather on a public field in the capital to pit their skills against each other in a sport that is a mix of judo and wrestling.

The informal gatherings attract big partisan crowds, with fans cheering for their favourites - usually someone from their home district - and jeering those they want to see lose.

"I have been fighting for 17 years," said Mohammad Atef, a well-built 31-year-old from Samangan province in northern Afghanistan, after disposing of his opponent with an expert throw.

"It is popular is Samangan, Kunduz, Baghlan - and there are many famous wrestlers in Sheberghan too."

Judo and wresting are particularly popular in the north, with villages and districts producing local champions they put forward for regional contests and even national glory.

The discipline the Afghans follow on the dusty field is a mix of both, with referees to make sure an obscure set of rules is followed and to declare a winner.