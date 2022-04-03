Logo
Afghanistan name ex-Pakistan players Younis, Gul as consultants
Sport

Pakistan's Umar Gul (R) bowls as Bangladesh's Mahmudullah watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/File Photo
Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 5/1/17 Pakistan's Younis Khan celebrates after reaching his century. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
03 Apr 2022 10:58AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 10:58AM)
Afghanistan have appointed former Pakistan players Younis Khan and Umar Gul as batting and bowling consultants respectively for their training camp in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board (ACB) said.

Former captain Younis retired from international cricket in 2017 and later took up coaching, working briefly as the batting coach of Pakistan.

Gul retired in 2020 before taking up a bowling coach role with Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators the following year.

"Younis Khan and Omar Gul have rich experience of international cricket and I am sure they will help our boys overcome the concerns they have got in the batting and bowling departments," said Naseeb Khan, CEO of ACB.

On Tuesday, the board appointed former England batsman Graham Thorpe as their head coach, replacing South African Lance Klusener.

Afghanistan are training in the UAE to prepare for their upcoming international matches.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

