Afghanistan stun champions England at World Cup
Afghanistan stun champions England at World Cup

Afghanistan stun champions England at World Cup
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 15, 2023 Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil celebrates after reaching his half century REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
15 Oct 2023 08:48PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2023 12:04AM)
NEW DELHI :Afghanistan beat defending champions England by 69 runs in a huge World Cup upset on Sunday, only their second ever win in the tournament.

Afghanistan came into the match having lost 16 of their last 17 World Cup games, their only victory coming against Scotland in 2015.

Put into bat, Afghanistan posted 284 after a blistering knock of 80 from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a half-century from Ikram Alikhil.

England crumbled to 215 all out in reply with Harry Brook the only batter to adapt to the conditions with a fighting 66 as spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets each.

Source: Reuters

