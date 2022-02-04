Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh after Zimbabwe series postponed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh after Zimbabwe series postponed

04 Feb 2022 12:28PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DHAKA : Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh this month to play three one-day matches and two Twenty20 Internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Afghanistan were scheduled to tour Zimbabwe this month but the limited-overs series was postponed as the host board could not arrange the required broadcasting services needed for the Decision Review System (DRS).

The series was originally scheduled in December but was postponed following the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Zimbabwe.

The Afghan team will now arrive in Dhaka on Feb. 12 and train in Sylhet before travelling to Chattogram, which will host the one-day series from Feb. 23, the BCB said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium hosts the Twenty20 matches on Mar. 3 and 5.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us