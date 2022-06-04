Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland

Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland
Afghan refugees Wahida Hussaini, Sahar Shirjani, Muhadesa Qualak Zada, Nazanin Tahiri, Frishta Hafaizi poses in front of the Centre Mondial du Cyclisme of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) during a media opportunity in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland
A sticker of the Solidarity Programme of the International Cycling Union is pictured on the bike of an Afghan refugee at the World Cycling Center in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland
Afghan refugees Wahida Hussaini, Sahar Shirjani, Muhadesa Qualak Zada, Nazanin Tahiri, Frishta Hafaizi cycle at the Centre Mondial du Cyclisme of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) during a media opportunity in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland
Afghan refugees Wahida Hussaini prepare to cycle at the Centre Mondial du Cyclisme of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) during a media opportunity in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland
Afghan refugee Frishta Hafaizi takes a selfie with team mates Afghan refugees Sahar Shirjani, Nazanin Tahiri, Muhadesa Qualak Zada, and Wahida Hussaini in front of the Centre Mondial du Cyclisme of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) during a media opportunity in Aigle in front of the Centre Mondial du Cyclisme of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) during a media opportunity in Aigle, Switzerland, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
04 Jun 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 12:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The International Cycling Union (UCI) will host the 2022 Afghanistan Women's Road Championships in Switzerland, it said on Friday after the Taliban backtracked on women's rights commitments in the months following their takeover last year.

The participants will consist of about 50 Afghan athletes who fled their country following the threat they faced as cyclists and found refuge all over the world.

The event will be held in Aigle on Oct. 23.

"It is very important for the UCI to commit itself to the members of the world cycling family who are deprived of the freedom to live their passion and follow their dreams," UCI President David Lappartient said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us