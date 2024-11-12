Afghanistan's Gurbaz and Omarzai help clinch ODI series with Bangladesh

:Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's electrifying century and Azmatullah Omarzai's all-around performance crushed Bangladesh in Sharjah as their side claimed a thrilling five-wicket win on Monday to secure a 2-1 victory in the one-day series.

Chasing 245, Afghanistan opener Gurbaz and Omarzai stitched a 100-run partnership after the top-order failed to sustain Bangladesh's pace attack led by Mustafizur Rahman.

Gurbaz laid the foundation of Afghanistan's win with 101 off 120 including seven sixes and five fours in the series decider. Omarzai (70 not out) mixed caution with aggression and led the side to the victory rope along with Mohammad Nabi in 48.2 overs.

"In my mind from the last (2023) World Cup, I thought of retiring but if I can play one Champions Trophy it will be great for me," Nabi said after becoming the player of the series.

The next Champions Trophy is being held in 2025 by Pakistan.

"Just small contributions from my side to the youngsters and my insight to them will be more useful," he added.

Bangladesh, who won the toss, started well as their openers Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar added 53 inside the first powerplay but Afghanistan rebounded with four quick wickets and left Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side reeling at 72-4.

Skipper Mehidy and Mahmudullah took charge, sharing a 145-run partnership off 188 balls, and took Bangladesh to 244-8, with Omarzai returning with figures of 4-37 in seven overs.

Mahmudullah missed out on his century but was Bangladesh's top-scorer with a run-a-ball 98 while Mehidy, who was playing his 100th ODI, batted slowly but notched a half-century (66).

With the win over Bangladesh, Afghanistan have now bagged their third consecutive ODI series victory this year.