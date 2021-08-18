AFL 'not safe' for Indigenous players: Retiring star Eddie Betts

MELBOURNE: Retiring Australian Rules star Eddie Betts says the sport is not a safe workplace for Indigenous athletes and has vowed to keep fighting to combat racist behaviour.

The 34-year-old Carlton forward, regarded as one of the all-time greats of Australia's most popular spectator sport, will play his 350th and last game this weekend.

"I don't feel like it is safe at the moment, I honestly don't," Betts, who once had a banana thrown at him by a spectator and has been depicted as a monkey by trolls on social media, said in the Melbourne Herald Sun on Wednesday (Aug 18).

"I feel like there is still a lot of racism ... This year there has been a lot of racism and it has been draining and it has been tiring.

"Every year we see myself and a lot of the Aboriginal boys standing up and trying to call it out, trying to make a stand.

"Speaking to (AFL chief executive) Gill (McLachlan) recently, (I said) 'we have got to be stronger'. We have got to somehow catch these people and make them accountable for what they say online or over the fence."

He said a recent conversation with Adam Goodes - the AFL's most decorated Indigenous footballer who quit after a relentless booing campaign against him - reminded him of the need to keep calling out obnoxious behaviour.