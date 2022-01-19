Minnows Comoros send Ghana crashing out of Africa Cup of Nations

YAOUNDE, Cameroon: Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after crashing to a 3-2 defeat against minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday (Jan 18) in Garoua.

The Black Stars had captain Andre Ayew sent off after 25 minutes and, after wiping out a two-goal deficit, lost when Comoros' Ahmed Mogni scored his second goal five minutes from time.

Morocco and Gabon drew 2-2 in Yaounde in the same group to retain first and second places respectively and qualify for the round of 16, which kicks off on Sunday.

Comoros, representing a tiny island nation off the south-east coast of Africa, finished third, and must wait until Thursday to know if they are among the best four third-placed teams, who get last-16 spots.

"We did not back down even after Ghana equalised. We always believed we could achieve a famous victory for our nation," said Comoros coach Amir Abdou, who has been in charge since 2014.

"I sent on attacking players in the belief that we could score a third goal and my decision paid off. Now we must wait to see if we are among the best four third-placed teams and play in the second round.

"We are satisfied with the way we played. We had a plan and stuck to it. We learnt from the mistakes we made in previous games. Obviously, I'm unhappy that we conceded twice, but we will improve."

A disastrous night for Ghana started after just four minutes when Serbia-based El Fardou Ben Mohamed fired the first-time qualifiers in front.

Mogni, who plays for French third-tier club Annecy, added a second just past the hour only for 10-man Ghana to hit back through goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.