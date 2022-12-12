African Champions League draw

CAIRO : The draw for the group phase of the African Champions League, conducted on Monday:

Group A: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Petro Atletico (Angola), JS Kabylie (Algeria), Vita Club (DR Congo)

Group B: Al Ahly (Egypt), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal (Sudan), Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Group C: Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea), Simba (Tanzania), Vipers (Uganda)

Group D: Esperance (Tunisia), Zamalek (Egypt), Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria), Al Merreikh (Sudan)

The group phase begins in February and the top two finishers advance to the quarter-finals in April.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)