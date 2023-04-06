Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

African Confederation Cup draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

African Confederation Cup draw

African Confederation Cup draw

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - African Confederation Cup - Group Stage - Group D - Zamalek v Gor Mahia FC - Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt - March 10, 2019 General view during the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

06 Apr 2023 03:17AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 03:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : The draw for the knockout stages of the African Confederation Cup was conducted by the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday:

Quarter-finals:

Pyramids (Egypt) v Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

US Monastir (Tunisia) v ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

USM Alger (Algeria) v Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)

Rivers United (Nigeria) v Young Africans (Tanzania)

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs on April 23 and April 30.

Semi-finals:

Rivers United or Young Africans v Pyramids or Marumo Gallants

US Monastir or ASEC Abidjan v USM Alger or Royal Armed Forces

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The semi-final ties will be played over two legs on May 14 and May 21.

Final:

Rivers United or Young Africans or Pyramids or Marumo Gallants v US Monastir or ASEC Abidjan or USM Alger or Royal Armed Forces

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The final is to be played over two legs on June 4 and June 11.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.