African Confederation Cup group stage draw

Following is the draw for the group stages of the 2022-23 African Confederation Cup that was held on Monday.
The pool phase will begin on Feb. 12. The top two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.
Group A
USM Alger (Algeria)
Marumo Gallants (South Africa)
Al Akhdar (Libya)
St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo)
Group B
ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)
Diables Noirs (Congo)
Rivers United (Nigeria)
DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)
Group C
Pyramids (Egypt)
ASKO Kara (Togo)
Future FC (Egypt)
Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)
Group D
TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
US Monastir (Tunisia)
Young Africans (Tanzania)
Real Bamako (Mali)