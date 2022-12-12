Logo
African Confederation Cup group stage draw
12 Dec 2022 07:39PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 07:39PM)
Following is the draw for the group stages of the 2022-23 African Confederation Cup that was held on Monday.

The pool phase will begin on Feb. 12. The top two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Group A

USM Alger (Algeria)

Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

Al Akhdar (Libya)

St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo)

Group B

ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Diables Noirs (Congo)

Rivers United (Nigeria)

DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

Group C

Pyramids (Egypt)

ASKO Kara (Togo)

Future FC (Egypt)

Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)

Group D

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

US Monastir (Tunisia)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Real Bamako (Mali)

Source: Reuters

