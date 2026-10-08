African football leaders rally behind Infantino for FIFA reelection

Oct 8 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino promised further resources for Africa as the continent's 54 member associations on Thursday pledged their unconditional support for his reelection in March in a big boost to the Swiss-Italian's candidacy.

Infantino addressed the presidents at a conference in Cape Verde, a first-of-its-kind strategy symposium for African football, which provided a platform to speak to more than a quarter of the 211 voters ahead of the FIFA elections.

Infantino had to shelve a controversial plan to sell a stake in FIFA tournaments earlier this year, after a backlash from mostly European and North American nations, many of which have withdrawn support for him at next year’s presidential elections.

But Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe said the 56-year-old Infantino would enjoy the unconditional support of the continent.

"There is a unanimous decision by the 54 CAF member associations to unconditionally support Gianni as president of FIFA," Motsepe told delegates at the conference.

"This is because of the history and the support that Gianni has given to African football."

It comes after former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega said on Wednesday he intends to stand in next year's FIFA presidential election against fellow Swiss Infantino.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday he will seek another term as head of European soccer's governing body, effectively removing one of the highest-profile figures from the field of potential candidates to challenge Infantino.

FIFA'S FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION

Infantino had earlier on Thursday reminded the CAF presidents of the financial contribution FIFA has made to African football since he was elected in 2016.

"As FIFA president, I am proud to have contributed with you a little bit in this revolution (in African football) in the last 10 years," Infantino said.

"With the FIFA Forward programme we have invested one billion dollars in 10 years in Africa, with 124 different projects and many other actions."

Without referring directly to the failed attempt to sell a stake in FIFA tournaments, Infantino spoke of wanting an open dialogue on matters of disagreement.

"When you go through a journey, sometimes concerns are raised," he said. "When they are raised, we have to address them. As far as we are concerned at FIFA, we address them always with the spirit of dialogue and with open arms, an open heart and an open mind. We can always be better and do better."

He reiterated his support for Africa and that FIFA would continue to invest in the continent.

"Our commitment is to make sure that your football is going to continue to improve and grow, give you more opportunities. Ten countries at the (last) World Cup has been a success for the entire continent," he said.

"We need to continue together on this path, because it is up to you as CAF to tell us what you want. How we can make you stronger and better.

"We will continue to look for the resources and the increases (in funding) that are necessary to boost the African game to the top of world football."