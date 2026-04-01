African World Cup hopefuls register morale-boosting wins

CAPE TOWN, March 31 : Ivory Coast, Morocco and Senegal were among the African World Cup qualifiers who all won warm-up friendlies on Tuesday, while Egypt had a credible draw against Spain to boost their hopes for the tournament starting in June.

But there was a disappointing home loss for South Africa to Panama just a day after their coach Hugo Broos suggested they could be a surprise package at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Senegal played their first match at home since their disputed Africa Cup of Nations final success in January and beat neighbours Gambia 3-1 in Dakar to add to Saturday’s 2-0 win over Peru in Paris.

Senegal had a much-changed lineup and had to wait until first-half stoppage time to take the lead through a header from defender Abdoulaye Seck off El Hadji Malick Diouf’s corner.

Teenager Ibrahim Mbaye doubled the lead shortly after the break but Omar Colley pulled a goal back in the 51st minute.

Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara made sure of victory in stoppage time, tucking away the rebound after Bamba Dieng's shot was parried away.

Morocco, who were handed the Africa Cup of Nations title when Senegal were stripped of the crown earlier in March, beat Paraguay 2-1 in Lens, France.

Bilal El Khannouss opened the scoring from Achraf Hakimi’s cross three minutes into the second half before Neil El Aynaoui doubled the score five minutes later. Paraguay netted a late consolation through Gustavo Caballero.

Ivory Coast had the better of Scotland at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium with Nicholas Pepe’s 12th-minute effort proving decisive.

EGYPT CONFIDENCE GETS BOOST

Egypt’s goalless draw with a below-par Spain in Cornella de Llobregat will do their confidence going into the tournament the world of good.

Egypt came closest in the first half when Omar Marmoush’s shot from the edge of the box hit the post, while there was little to enthuse over for Spain, who created several half-chances but little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Egypt finished the game with 10 men after a second yellow card for Hamdi Fathy.

Algeria drew 0-0 with Uruguay in Turin, squandering a rare chance in front of goal when Houssem Aouar skied his attempt from close in. But after beating Guatemala 7-0 last week, Algeria found few attacking chances against the South Americans.

South Africa lost 2-1 in Cape Town to Panama despite a stunning long-range strike from centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi. It came between goals for Jose Angel Cordoba and Jiovanny Ramos.

On the eve of the match, South Africa coach Broos said his side could be a surprise package at the World Cup but after the match admitted they had much to do to be competitive in the tournament’s opening game against co-hosts Mexico on June 11.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)