After Champions League exit, Leverkusen refocus on league and Cup

BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday their away league game at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday was a much-needed challenge straight after their midweek Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen lost 2-0 at home to Bayern on Tuesday for a 5-0 aggregate defeat in the Champions League last 16. They also suffered a shock home loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last week to make it three defeats in a row across all competitions.

"It is good that this game is now but it is also a hard match," Alonso told a press conference. "We have to be professionals and take it game by game."

"Stuttgart are one of the best teams in Germany. They are ready to deliver a tough game," Alonso said of last year's Bundesliga runners-up.

"In this situation after the Champions League exit the goal is clear and the focus is on the Bundesliga and to win as many matches as possible, and of course the Cup."

Last season's domestic double winners Leverkusen are currently in second place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind Bayern.

They have also reached the German Cup semi-finals and face third-tier Arminia Bielefeld next month.

"A big goal for us is to remain with good emotional control. After a win we are not the best and the same is after the third defeat in a row," Alonso said.

"It must not have too big an impact. We have to keep the same mentality and preparation, trust and conviction in what we do. We remain with our feet on the ground also during the bad moments."