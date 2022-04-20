Logo
After Marsh, Delhi team mate Seifert tests positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 New Zealand's Tim Seifert in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

20 Apr 2022 10:02PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 10:10PM)
MUMBAI : New Zealander Tim Seifert became Delhi Capitals' second overseas player to test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday prompting the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to shift Friday's match from Pune to Mumbai.

Delhi had reported five positive cases on Tuesday and there was uncertainty around Wednesday's game against Punjab Kings, which eventually got off at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

"The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the sixth COVID case..." the IPL organisers said in a statement.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant said the team were determined to put their best foot forward despite the setbacks.

"It's an unfortunate thing which happened to us," Pant said at the toss against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium.

"We'll find our strength in each other, and hopefully our players who are infected with COVID will be fine."

Delhi's Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh has been admitted in a hospital in Mumbai and four members of their support staff are isolating at a facility outside the team hotel.

The entire 2020 edition of the IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates while the pandemic raged in India.

UAE also hosted the second half of last year's tournament after an outbreak of the virus in several team camps at the halfway stage of the league.

To minimise risk of infection from air travel, the league phase of the 10-team competition has been confined to the western state of Maharashtra.

Source: Reuters

