After PGMOL and FA, UEFA open investigation into English referee Coote

UEFA have appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether English referee David Coote had violated their disciplinary regulations, Europe's soccer governing body said on Thursday.

Coote had already been suspended on Monday by UEFA after they were made aware of his inappropriate behaviour when a video of the 42-year-old showed him allegedly abusing Liverpool and its former manager Juergen Klopp.

On Wednesday, The Sun published a video that the newspaper said showed Coote appearing to snort white powder during his time working as a match official at Euro 2024.

Coote had also been suspended by English soccer referees' body, the PGMOL, who said they were taking the new allegations very seriously.

England's Football Association also said it was investigating Coote after the first video went viral.