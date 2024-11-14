Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

After PGMOL and FA, UEFA open investigation into English referee Coote
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

After PGMOL and FA, UEFA open investigation into English referee Coote

After PGMOL and FA, UEFA open investigation into English referee Coote

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 18, 2023 Referee David Coote Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

14 Nov 2024 08:23PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2024 08:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UEFA have appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to evaluate whether English referee David Coote had violated their disciplinary regulations, Europe's soccer governing body said on Thursday.

Coote had already been suspended on Monday by UEFA after they were made aware of his inappropriate behaviour when a video of the 42-year-old showed him allegedly abusing Liverpool and its former manager Juergen Klopp.

On Wednesday, The Sun published a video that the newspaper said showed Coote appearing to snort white powder during his time working as a match official at Euro 2024.

Coote had also been suspended by English soccer referees' body, the PGMOL, who said they were taking the new allegations very seriously.

England's Football Association also said it was investigating Coote after the first video went viral.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement