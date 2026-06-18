Logo
Logo

Sport

After tough Panama win, Ghana can do something at World Cup, Queiroz says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

After tough Panama win, Ghana can do something at World Cup, Queiroz says

After tough Panama win, Ghana can do something at World Cup, Queiroz says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Ghana v Panama - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 17, 2026 Ghana's Antoine Semenyo heads at goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
After tough Panama win, Ghana can do something at World Cup, Queiroz says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Ghana v Panama - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 17, 2026 Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kevin Sousa
After tough Panama win, Ghana can do something at World Cup, Queiroz says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Ghana v Panama - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 17, 2026 Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
18 Jun 2026 11:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TORONTO, June 17 : Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz said wins in this World Cup came at a high price and that his players had shown they were ready to pay it after the West African country overcame Panama 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal on Wednesday.

Queiroz brushed aside questions about the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey from the game due to a Canadian travel ban and visa issues.

"With the football we played today we can count on Ghana to do something," he told reporters.

Queiroz, 73, was not scheduled to go to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the ​United States until April when Ghana appointed him in place of Otto Addo, fired in March after a ​series of disappointing results.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The Portuguese, however,  complained about the rough handling of Ghana players by the Panamanian side, and said his team were "naive and not aggressive in the first half".

Ghana had to replace goalkeeper Ati Zigi at halftime following a collision.

"Not sure," Queiroz said about Zigi's availability for the next game against England. "It is early and this kind of injury it is only after 24 to 48 hours we can be sure." 

(Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement