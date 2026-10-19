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After years of frustration, Davidovich Fokina wins third title of 2026
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After years of frustration, Davidovich Fokina wins third title of 2026

After years of frustration, Davidovich Fokina wins third title of 2026
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 18, 2026 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Spain's Rafael Jodar REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
After years of frustration, Davidovich Fokina wins third title of 2026
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 18, 2026 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates with the trophy, his coach Jose Manuel Clavet, and his physiotherapist David Visco after winning his final match against Spain's Rafael Jodar REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
19 Oct 2026 12:28PM
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Oct 19 : Alejandro Davidovich Fokina waited seven years for an ATP Tour title then three came along at once.

The Spaniard, who made his tour debut in April 2019, captured the Shanghai Masters title with a 1-6 7-6(5) 6-4 win over compatriot Rafael Jodar on Sunday, earning him a third career trophy after his wins in Chengdu last month and Mallorca in June.

"I cannot describe with words what I achieved in this Chinese swing," Davidovich Fokina, who lost his first five ATP finals, told a press conference.

"I never thought I would have two titles after two months out. But I'm really, really happy. I think my team (were) pushing me. It was difficult when I was at home, and they were pushing me very hard.

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"They knew that I can achieve these kind of things. So I am very grateful (for) what they have done, because they were believing in me."

The 27-year-old, whose win in Chengdu came in his first tournament back after a two-month layoff due to a back injury, has risen from number 26 in the world rankings to a career-high 13.

Source: Reuters
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