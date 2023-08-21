Logo
Sport

Ageless Candreva stuns Roma with double in Salernitana draw
Ageless Candreva stuns Roma with double in Salernitana draw

Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v Inter Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - April 7, 2023 Salernitana's Antonio Candreva celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File photo

21 Aug 2023 02:47AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 02:50AM)
Salernitana and AS Roma played out a 2-2 draw in their Serie A opener in front of a sellout crowd at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday (Aug 20) after a glorious double from 36-year-old Antonio Candreva was cancelled out by an Andrea Belotti brace.

Belotti did not score a single league goal last season but the forward, who had an earlier effort ruled out for offside, made no mistake when he outmuscled the defence to control a lob from Diego Llorente before firing home in the 17th minute.

But Candreva levelled when he wrong-footed English centre back Chris Smalling to score in the 36th minute. He then gave Salernitana the lead in the second half with a sensational curling effort with his weaker left foot.

However, Belotti made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute when the 29-year-old found the back of the net with a towering header from a corner, rescuing a point while denying Salernitana a first win over Roma.

Source: Reuters

