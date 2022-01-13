Logo
Agent Raiola underwent 'ordinary medical checks', says spokesperson
13 Jan 2022 12:19AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 12:42AM)
MILAN :Football agent Mino Raiola underwent "ordinary medical checks" on Wednesday, his spokesperson said amid reports that the 54-year-old was in a hospital Italy for emergency surgery.

Raiola's clients include high-profile players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"Mino Raiola underwent ordinary medical checks that required anaesthesia," Raiola's spokesperson said in a statement. "These are planned checks, there was no emergency intervention."

According to Forbes, Raiola was worth US$84.7 million as of December 2020.

Source: Reuters

