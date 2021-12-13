Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Aguero to announce his retirement on Wednesday, newspaper says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Aguero to announce his retirement on Wednesday, newspaper says

Aguero to announce his retirement on Wednesday, newspaper says

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 30, 2021 FC Barcelona's Sergio Aguero leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Albert Gea

13 Dec 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 07:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement this week following a cardiac evaluation, ending the Argentine's career at 33, Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported on Monday.

Barca declined to comment and the player's agent and friends were not available to confirm the information. However, sources close to the situation confirmed to Reuters that a ceremony is being prepared by the club for Wednesday.

The former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid player, who arrived at Barcelona on a free transfer in the close season, received medical assistance on the pitch after he complained of chest pain and dizziness during his team's 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga in late October and had to be taken to hospital.

Barcelona announced days later that Aguero was ruled out for at least three months following cardiac analysis and reports appeared about his possible retirement in Spanish and Argentine media shortly after.

"Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada," Barcelona said in a statement in November.

Aguero has made five appearances in all competitions so far in his short tenure as a Barca player, scoring one goal, in El Clasico against Real Madrid, after starting the season with a calf problem.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us