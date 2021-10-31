Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Aguero taken to a hospital after suffering chest pain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Aguero taken to a hospital after suffering chest pain

Aguero taken to a hospital after suffering chest pain

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 30, 2021 FC Barcelona's Sergio Aguero leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Albert Gea

31 Oct 2021 07:29AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 07:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 LaLiga draw with Alaves on Saturday (Oct 30).

"Sergio Aguero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at halftime and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis," Barcelona said in a statement.

During the first half, the Argentine appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off.

Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.

Medical staff rushed to assist Aguero, who eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided.

"I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learned that he was taken to hospital and I can't say much more until I know," Barcelona's caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us