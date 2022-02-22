Logo
Aguero in talks with Argentine FA over backroom staff role at World Cup
Aguero in talks with Argentine FA over backroom staff role at World Cup

Aguero in talks with Argentine FA over backroom staff role at World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FC Barcelona - Sergio Aguero Press Conference - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Dec 15, 2021, FC Barcelona's Sergio Aguero reacts after announcing his retirement from football during the press conference. REUTERS/Albert Gea

22 Feb 2022 02:19PM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 03:35PM)
Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said he could be a part of Argentina's backroom staff at the World Cup in Qatar this year after meeting with Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia on Monday (Feb 21).

Aguero, 33, announced his retirement from soccer in December because of a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals.

The Argentine said the final details of his arrangement with the AFA would be decided in the coming weeks, and added that he was hoping to attend the final draw for the World Cup, which is set to take place on Apr 1.

"We still need to figure out the role, but I'll be with the team at the World Cup," Aguero told TyC Sports. "It was a nice talk with Chiqui (Tapia)."

"I want to spend time with the players," he added. "I'll be there with the team, I get along very well with them. I want to be close to them and try to have fun. I want to find a way I can help the national team."

Aguero scored 41 goals in 101 games for Argentina, representing them at three World Cups and helping them win the 2021 Copa America - their first major title in 28 years.

Argentina have already qualified unbeaten for Qatar, and are second in the South American qualifying group, four points behind Brazil.

Source: Reuters/fh

