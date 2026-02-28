Ahmed, Jacks late show leads England to win over NZ

COLOMBO, Feb 27 : Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks' rapid 44-run partnership turned the game as England chased down a target of 160 with three balls to spare and beat New Zealand by four wickets in the Twenty20 World Cup Super Eights on Friday.

England, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, topped Group Two by winning all three of games. New Zealand must wait for the result between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to see if they advance to the last four.

New Zealand posted 159-7 after making a strong start before England's spinners choked the run flow.

England's top order struggled and lost wickets regularly, but Ahmed and Jacks plundered 22 runs from the 18th over and sealed victory for the two-time champions with three balls to spare.