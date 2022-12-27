Logo
Ait Nouri earns Wolves last-gasp win at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2022 Everton's James Tarkowski in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diego Costa REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring their second goal with Matheus Nunes, Jose Sa and Toti REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Phil Noble
27 Dec 2022 01:12AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 01:52AM)
LIVERPOOL, England: Rayan Ait Nouri grabbed the winner five minutes into stoppage-time as Wolverhampton Wanderers moved off the foot of the table with a 2-1 victory over Everton on Monday (Dec 26) in manager Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.

Ait Nouri scored from close range at the back post after a quick break from the visitors to spark wild celebrations from the players and the bench, and leave Frank Lampard’s strugglers walking off the Goodison Park pitch to boos.

Wolves climbed two places to 18th with 13 points from 16 games, one place and one point behind Everton, who are now in freefall following a six-week break in the Premier League season for the World Cup.

The victory will be a massive boost for Lopetegui and Wolves, whose last away Premier League win came in March, also at Goodison Park. They had taken three points on the road from 33 since then.

But in the opposite dugout there will be a sinking feeling for Lampard. His team were the better on the day, but while Wolves took their chances, Everton were wasteful and got punished for that profligacy.

Everton hit the front inside seven minutes with their first goal from a corner all season. Dwight McNeil swung in the set-piece and an unmarked Yerry Mina headed in his first Premier League goal for two years.

But Wolves struck back midway through the first half with a well-worked corner of their own that allowed Joao Moutinho to clip the ball to the back post and Daniel Podence provided a neat volley finish.

Everton had chances to win it from there, including a Ben Godfrey shot that was cleared of the line. But as the crowd bayed them forward in search of a second goal, they were hit with a sucker-punch from Ait Nouri.

Wolves host Manchester United and Everton travel to Manchester City in their next games on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

