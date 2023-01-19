Logo
Sport

AIU charges Belarusian coach for breaching code of conduct
Sport

Belarus' athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich, involved in attempting to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, waits to board a flight to return home, in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics, flashes the victory sign during a competition at a stadium in Szczecin, Poland August 15, 2021. Picture taken August 15, 2021. Krzysztof Hadrian/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, looks on while boarding a flight to Vienna at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Belarus' athletics team official Artur Shumak and head coach Yuri Moisevich, involved in attempting to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, wait to board a flight to return home, in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
19 Jan 2023 10:42PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 10:42PM)
Belarusian coach Yury Maisevich was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday for allegedly breaching World Athletics' Integrity Code of Conduct during the withdrawal of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya from the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Tsimanouskaya, 26, was forced out of the Olympics by her national team after criticising coaches for entering her in an event that was not her customary distance.

She defected from Belarus during the Games and took refuge in Poland after the Olympics. In August last year, she said in an Instagram post that she had been awarded Polish citizenship.

"Maisevich did not act with integrity and acted in bad faith; failed to safeguard the athlete's dignity and his actions constituted verbal and mental harassment; and that he brought athletics generally into disrepute," the AIU said in a statement.

"This matter was referred to the AIU by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Athletics (WA) on 30 September 2021.

"Maisevich was one of two Belarusian officials whose Olympic accreditation was revoked by IOC regarding this situation. The other official, Artur Shumak, has not been charged."

Source: Reuters

