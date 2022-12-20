Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

AIU suspends three Kenyan athletes for doping
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

AIU suspends three Kenyan athletes for doping

20 Dec 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for two to three years for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday.

Sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics, has been given a two-year ban for use of Methasterone. His suspension dates back to July 31, 2021 and all his results from June 24, 2021 will be disqualified.

Road runners Maiyo Johnstone Kibet and Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai have been suspended for three years for presence of EPO and Testosterone, respectively.

All the decisions may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.