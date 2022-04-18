Logo
Ajax are doing everything to keep Ten Hag, says technical manager
Ajax are doing everything to keep Ten Hag, says technical manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Besiktas v Ajax Amsterdam - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 24, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag REUTERS/Murad Sezer

18 Apr 2022 10:13AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 10:13AM)
Ajax Amsterdam are doing "everything possible" to retain head coach Erik ten Hag, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United next season, the Dutch club's technical manager Gerry Hamstra said.

United are looking to appoint a permanent manager with interim boss Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season.

Ten Hag was appointed by Ajax during the 2017-18 campaign and led them to the Dutch league title in 2019 and 2021, as well as the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

"There is interest for Erik ten Hag, that is normal. He has done fantastic," Hamstra said on Sunday before the Dutch Cup final, which Ajax lost 2-1 to PSV Eindhoven.

"We hope he stays ... We did everything possible (to keep him at Ajax). We were very busy with that.

"He reacted that he is focusing on Ajax now. Now we are preparing for two scenarios, Ten Hag might stay or might leave."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

