Ajax land Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal

July 18 : Ajax has signed Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal for a fee of just under €20 million euros ($22.88 million), the Dutch club said on Friday.

• The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Eredivisie side.

• Leonardo joined Al-Hilal from Portuguese club Benfica in 2024 and had a prolific stint at the Saudi Pro League club, scoring 48 goals in 82 appearances.

• His standout moment at Al-Hilal was at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring twice — including an extra-time winner — as Al-Hilal stunned Manchester City 4–3 to reach the quarter-finals.

• Leonardo is Ajax's third signing of the current transfer window after left-back Caio Henrique arrived from Monaco and Daley Blind rejoined his boyhood club as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Girona.

($1 = 0.8742 euros)