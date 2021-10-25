Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV

Sebastien Haller (C), Antony (Up) and Davy Klaassen (R) were all on the scoresheet for Ajax against PSV

25 Oct 2021 01:26AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 01:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: Champions Ajax humiliated rivals PSV Eindhoven with a 5-0 victory in Amsterdam on Sunday (Oct 24) to move four points clear of their opponents at the top of the Eredivisie.

The hosts, who thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 for a third straight win in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, continued their brilliant form to send out a statement to the rest of the Dutch top-flight.

Steven Berghuis gave Erik ten Hag's Ajax a half-time lead before PSV collapsed in the second period.

Sebastien Haller, with his 14th goal of the season, added a second before Brazilian winger Antony backed up his wonderful strike against Dortmund with another goal.

Davy Klaassen came off the bench to make it four and Dusan Tadic completed the rout in injury time.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us