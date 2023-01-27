Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ajax sack Schreuder as winless run continues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ajax sack Schreuder as winless run continues

Ajax sack Schreuder as winless run continues

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Ajax Amsterdam - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 1, 2022 Ajax Amsterdam coach Alfred Schreuder REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

27 Jan 2023 08:07AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 08:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have fired coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw with Volendam on Thursday extended his side's winless run to seven league games, the club said.

Schreuder was appointed on a two-year contract in May to replace Erik ten Hag after he left the Amsterdam-based club to take over as Manchester United manager.

But with Ajax fifth in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders Feyenoord after 18 matches, they decided to part ways with the former Club Brugge coach.

"This is a painful decision, but it's necessary," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said in a statement. "Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too.

"Due to the World Cup, we had an early and long break during the winter. We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide."

Ajax have not won in the league since defeating RKC Waalwijk on Oct. 23 and have drawn their last six Eredivisie matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.