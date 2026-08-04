Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 : Ajax Amsterdam continued their pre-season signing spree with the addition of former Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the club said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old arrives on a one-season loan deal from Barcelona.

His signing follows that of another former German international, Julian Brandt, 30, who was out of contract and signed a three-year deal with Ajax last week.

Ajax have also signed Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and paid just under €20 million euros ($22.88 million) to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal for Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, who signed a five-year contract.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)