Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16

Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Borussia Dortmund v Ajax Amsterdam - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 3, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam's Sebastien Haller scores their second goal past Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Borussia Dortmund v Ajax Amsterdam - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 3, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Borussia Dortmund v Ajax Amsterdam - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 3, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Borussia Dortmund v Ajax Amsterdam - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 3, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam's Davy Klaassen celebrates scoring their third goal with Antony REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Ajax win at Dortmund to qualify for last 16
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Borussia Dortmund v Ajax Amsterdam - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 3, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam's Antony in action with Borussia Dortmund's Marin Pongracic REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
04 Nov 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DORTMUND, Germany : Ajax Amsterdam came from behind to beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday and advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Goals from Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller and Davy Klaassen in the last 19 minutes maintained the Dutch club's 100per cent record after Marco Reus had converted a first-half penalty for the home team, who had to play for an hour with 10 men after Mats Hummels was sent off.

Ajax moved to 12 points at the top of the standings and booked a place in the last-16 with two matches to play. Dortmund share second spot with Sporting Lisbon on six points.

Brazilian winger Antony proved the inspiration for Ajax by providing the crosses for all their goals and he was involved in the controversial dismissal of Hummels.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us