Al-Ahed declared Lebanese champions after violence mars decider

Al-Ahed were declared champions of the Lebanese Premier League for the ninth time on Tuesday, after a title decider against rivals Al-Ansar was halted during stoppage time due to fans rioting.

Al-Ahed had been leading 3-2 when fans stormed onto the pitch and the game was halted deep in stoppage time on Sunday.

The Lebanese Football Association said in a statement on Facebook that its executive committee met on Monday night and declared Al-Ahed automatic 3-0 winners of the match due to the crowd trouble.

As well as the walkover loss, Al-Ansar were also handed a three-point deduction by the FA meaning they end the season in third place, where they had been before the match.

Both teams had been in contention for the title going into the match, which was the last of the season.

The game was stopped for about 15 minutes in the second half after Omani referee Khalid Al-Shaqsi ruled out an Al-Ansar equaliser for a foul.

Play eventually resumed and Al-Ahed led 2-1 going into 16 minutes of stoppage time. Both teams scored again to make it 3-2 to Al-Ahed before the players of both sides clashed after a foul, and fans stormed on to the pitch.

Fans also smashed an iron barrier and hurled seats towards the pitch before the police intervened, and the players did not return to the field.

The FA added that all Lebanese cup matches will be held behind closed doors.