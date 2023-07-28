Logo
Sport

Al-Ahli appoint sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager
Sport

Al-Ahli appoint sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off Second Leg - AS Roma v FC Salzburg - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 23, 2023 FC Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 08:35PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2023 02:52AM)
:Al-Ahli have named Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal, the newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club said on Friday just hours after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German.

The Austrian champions released the 35-year-old from his duties after the ex-Hoffenheim player asked to join the Saudis.

"We believe that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be there for this opener either," Salzburg managing director Stephen Rider said in a statement.

"We want to start the new season with full energy and conviction. To do that, we need 100 per cent focus from everyone involved."

Al-Ahli, promoted as champions of the Saudi First Division League (second tier) last term, have signed striker Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez in the close season.

Source: Reuters

