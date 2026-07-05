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Al-Ahli part ways with Mahrez
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Al-Ahli part ways with Mahrez

Al-Ahli part ways with Mahrez

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Switzerland v Algeria - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - July 2, 2026 Algeria's Riyad Mahrez applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

05 Jul 2026 02:59AM
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July 4 : Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli announced on Saturday that Algeria international Riyad Mahrez had left the club after three seasons.

"Thank you, Riyad Mahrez. Three unforgettable years... You will remain forever in the memory of Al Ahli supporters," the club said on X.

• Winger Mahrez made 122 appearances for Al Ahli in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 46 assists. He won back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles with the club.

• Earlier on Saturday, the Algerian Football Federation paid tribute to the 35-year-old after he announced his retirement from international football after 12 years.

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• The federation described him as a "natural leader" and said he would leave behind a lasting legacy.

• Mahrez won 119 caps for Algeria, scoring 40 goals and registering 45 assists. He finished as Algeria's second-highest scorer of all time.

• He helped Algeria to reach the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup for the first time in the country's history and led the team to the second round of the 2026 World Cup.

• Mahrez captained Algeria to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt.

• At club level, Mahrez was a key member of Leicester City's 2015-16 Premier League title-winning side and later enjoyed success with Manchester City, winning multiple domestic trophies and the Champions League.

Source: Reuters
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