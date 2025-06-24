Logo
Al-Ahly and Porto share 4-4 draw but head to Club World Cup exit
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group A - FC Porto v Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 23, 2025 Al Ahly's Nejc Gradisar and FC Porto's Ivan Marcano react after the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group A - FC Porto v Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 23, 2025 Al Ahly's Ahmed Sayed Zizo in action with FC Porto's Claudio Ramos REUTERS/Mike Segar
24 Jun 2025 11:28AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey :Al Ahly and Porto shared a highly entertaining 4-4 draw in their final game at the Club World Cup on Monday but both teams will head home as Inter Miami and Palmeiras drew to progress to the round of 16 from Group A.

Palestine striker Wessam Abou Ali scored a hat-trick and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane also found the net for the Egyptian champions but Porto pegged them back every time they went ahead.

Teenagers Rodrigo Mora and William Gomes, substitute Samu Aghehowa and Pepe all scored for the Portuguese club as both teams all but abandoned defending in search of goals that might keep them alive in the tournament.

In the end, though, the 2-2 draw between Inter and Palmeiras in Miami was enough to render all of the many other permutations null and void.

(Reporting bby Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
