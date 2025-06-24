Al-Ahly and Porto share 4-4 draw but head to Club World Cup exit

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey :Al Ahly and Porto shared a highly entertaining 4-4 draw in their final game at the Club World Cup on Monday but both teams will head home as Inter Miami and Palmeiras drew to progress to the round of 16 from Group A.

Palestine striker Wessam Abou Ali scored a hat-trick and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane also found the net for the Egyptian champions but Porto pegged them back every time they went ahead.

Teenagers Rodrigo Mora and William Gomes, substitute Samu Aghehowa and Pepe all scored for the Portuguese club as both teams all but abandoned defending in search of goals that might keep them alive in the tournament.

In the end, though, the 2-2 draw between Inter and Palmeiras in Miami was enough to render all of the many other permutations null and void.

