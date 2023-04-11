Al-Ahly clinch Egypt Cup after long-awaited final

CAIRO : Al-Ahly secured a record-extending 38th Egypt Cup title with a 2-1 extra-time win over Pyramids on Monday, bringing an end to a competition that started more than 500 days earlier.

The 2021-22 edition of the domestic cup competition began on Nov. 9, 2021 but with fixtures piling up due to international tournaments and continental club competitions the final was put back until February this year.

Al-Ahly's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup prompted yet another delay, before fans finally got to see their teams play for the trophy in Cairo on Monday - 517 days after the early rounds kicked off.

Pyramids appeared on course for their first ever title after taking the lead through Moroccan Walid El Karti after 72 minutes but Mahmoud Kahraba equalised three minutes later.

Hamdi Fathy headed the winner in the 105th minute to hand Al-Ahly the Cup.

"I am happy to see the fans in the stands and their support for us, and I dedicate the cup title to them and promise to win more titles in the future," Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koehler said.

While authorities allocated 10,000 tickets at Cairo Stadium for fans from each club, the section for Pyramids' supporters appeared almost empty.

Al-Ahly are also in pole position to win the league with a two-point advantage over their nearest challengers Future, who have played three games more.