Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Al-Ahly clinch Egypt Cup after long-awaited final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Al-Ahly clinch Egypt Cup after long-awaited final

11 Apr 2023 04:53PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 04:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Al-Ahly secured a record-extending 38th Egypt Cup title with a 2-1 extra-time win over Pyramids on Monday, bringing an end to a competition that started more than 500 days earlier.

The 2021-22 edition of the domestic cup competition began on Nov. 9, 2021 but with fixtures piling up due to international tournaments and continental club competitions the final was put back until February this year.

Al-Ahly's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup prompted yet another delay, before fans finally got to see their teams play for the trophy in Cairo on Monday - 517 days after the early rounds kicked off.

Pyramids appeared on course for their first ever title after taking the lead through Moroccan Walid El Karti after 72 minutes but Mahmoud Kahraba equalised three minutes later.

Hamdi Fathy headed the winner in the 105th minute to hand Al-Ahly the Cup.

"I am happy to see the fans in the stands and their support for us, and I dedicate the cup title to them and promise to win more titles in the future," Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koehler said.

While authorities allocated 10,000 tickets at Cairo Stadium for fans from each club, the section for Pyramids' supporters appeared almost empty.

Al-Ahly are also in pole position to win the league with a two-point advantage over their nearest challengers Future, who have played three games more.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.