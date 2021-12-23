Logo
Al Ahly come from behind to win African Super Cup in shootout
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Al Ahly SC v Raja Casablanca - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 22, 2021 Al Ahly's Mohamed El Shenawy and teammates celebrate winning the African Super Cup with the trophy REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Al Ahly SC v Raja Casablanca - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 22, 2021 Al Ahly's Mohamed Sherif and teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Al Ahly SC v Raja Casablanca - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 22, 2021 Al Ahl's Taher Mohamed scores their first goal REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Al Ahly SC v Raja Casablanca - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 22, 2021 Al Ahl's Yasser Ibrahim and Raja Casablanca's Abdelilah Hafidi clash REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Al Ahly SC v Raja Casablanca - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 22, 2021 Al Ahly's Badr Benoun in action with Raja Casablanca's Hamid Ahadad REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
23 Dec 2021 04:04AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 04:01AM)
DOHA : Egyptian giants Al Ahly scored a last gasp equaliser and then went onto win in a post-match shootout as they edged Raja Casablanca 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in Doha on Wednesday to win a record-extending eighth African Super Cup.

Substitute Taher Mohamed Taher equalised with 30 seconds remaining to force a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes to allow Ahly to then go on and take the trophy in the penalty shootout.

Both teams converted their first 11 kicks with Ahly 6-5 ahead when Abdelilah Madkour’s blasted Raja’s sixth effort over the crossbar.

Ironically it had been the Raja right back who set an early breakaway goal as the Moroccan side took a 13th minute lead. Hamid Ahadad applied the finishing touch as Madkour’s initial effort was spinning towards goal after deflecting off a defender.

Raja then hung on as an increasingly desperate Al Ahly laid siege to their defence in the annual meeting of the winners of the previous season’s African Champions League and African Confederation Cup.

Ahly eventually broke through when Percy Tau set up Taher to score in the 89th minute as he hammered home from close rage.

It was the second time that World Cup hosts Qatar staged the Super Cup game.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

Source: Reuters

