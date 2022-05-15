Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple

Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - CAF Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Al-Ahly v ES Setif - Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 7, 2022 Al Ahly's Mohamed Sherif celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

15 May 2022 05:32AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 05:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALGIERS : Holders Al Ahly of Egypt scored deep in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Entente Setif of Algeria in their African Champions League semi-final second leg on Saturday and cruise into the final 6-2 on aggregate.

Ahly, who have a record 10 wins in the continent’s top club competition, moved one step closer to becoming the first team to win the Champions League three years in a row.

They will face Wydad Casablanca in the final in the Moroccan city on May 30.

Ahly secured an emphatic 4-0 win in last Saturday’s first leg in Cairo and extended the aggregate lead well beyond Setif’s reach with a goal two minutes into the second leg from Ahmed Abdel-Kader after a series of slick passing moves.

But the home side equalised just before the break in Algiers through Ahmed Kendouci's close-range shot and looked on course for a consolation win when a rasping shot from Riad Benayad put them 2-1 up just after the hour mark.

But Mohamed Sherif squeezed the ball home to grab a last- gasp equaliser for the Egyptian side.

Wydad booked their place in the final on Friday with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over Angola’s Petro Atletico. The second leg of their semi-final in Casablanca ended 1-1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us