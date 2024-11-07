Al-Ain part ways with coach Crespo following poor results

UAE Pro League side Al-Ain have parted ways with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo after a run of poor results, the defending Asian champions announced on Wednesday.

The club will announce their new coach within hours, the club added on social media platform X.

"The Board of Directors of Al-Ain Football Club Company today reached an agreement with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo and his coaching staff to end the contractual relationship," Al-Ain said in a statement.

"The Board of Directors of the company thanked the coaching staff for their professionalism and efforts with the team since they took over the task and contributed to achieving the Asian achievement, but the recent results were not up to expectations, and we wish them success in their career."

The decision comes a day after the team's 5-1 defeat to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in the Asian Champions League Elite, and after a 3-0 defeat against Al-Ahly of Egypt in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at the end of last month.

Al-Ain gained only one point from four games in the Asian Champions League Elite.