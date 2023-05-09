Al Duhail crowned Qatar Stars League champions

Al Duhail won the Qatar Stars League for the eighth time on Monday when four goals from striker Michael Olunga helped them to a 5-2 win over Al Shamal on the final matchday.

The Doha club needed the victory to secure a treble after earlier triumphs in the Qatar Cup and League Cup and had all but got the job done after the first 35 minutes at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Qatar striker Almoez Ali gave his team the lead in the seventh minute before Kenya international Olunga completed a hat-trick in the space of 14 minutes.

"Argentines are lucky in Qatar, where we won the World Cup and local championships, and I feel very happy to be in Qatar," said Al Duhail coach and former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo.

Al Duhail ended the season with 51 points, two ahead of Al Aarbi with the previous champions Al Sadd completing the trio of qualifiers for the Asian Champions League in third place a further five points back.