Sport

Al Hilal book Club World Cup semi-final against Flamengo
Al Hilal book Club World Cup semi-final against Flamengo
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Second Round - Wydad Casablanca v Al Hilal - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - February 4, 2023 Al Hilal's Saleh Al Shehri in action with Wydad Casablanca's Hicham Boussefiane REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
05 Feb 2023 01:48AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2023 01:48AM)
RABAT : Asian champions Al Hilal netted a late equaliser to take their Club World Cup clash against Wydad Casablanca into extra time as the match finished 1-1 before triumphing in a penalty shootout on Saturday.

The Saudi Arabian side won the shootout 5-3 to secure a semi-final berth against Flamengo of Brazil.

Musab Al Juwayr converted the winning penalty after Morocco World Cup full back Yahya Attiat-Allah had missed the first kick for the African champions.

Morocco's Wydad, roared on by a partisan capacity crowd, had taken the lead early in the second half through Ayoub El Amloud but gave away a penalty four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes to allow Mohamed Kanno to equalise.

Wydad's captain Yahya Jabrane was sent off for a second bookable offence at the same time, although Kanno was red carded four minutes into extra time as both clubs were reduced to 10 men.

The elimination of the African champions will come as a major blow to the Moroccan organisers, hoping for more international success soon after their national team reached the World Cup semi-final in Qatar in December.

Al Hilal and Flamengo meet on Tuesday in Tangier with Real Madrid taking on either Al Ahly of Egypt or Seattle Sounders from the U.S. in Rabat in Wednesday's second semi-final.

Al Ahly and Sounders were playing their quarter-final in Tangier on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

