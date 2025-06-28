Logo
Al-Hilal Captain Al-Dawsari Out of Club World Cup with Hamstring Injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Orubah - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 12, 2025 Al Hilal's Salem Al Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

28 Jun 2025 03:34PM
Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari will miss the remainder of the Club World Cup with a hamstring injury, the Saudi club said on Saturday.

"Medical tests have confirmed that Salem Al-Dawsari has suffered from a hamstring injury. He will be undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last between four to six weeks," Al-Hilal said in a statement via X.

This means Al-Dawsari will miss Monday's round of 16 clash against Manchester City.

Al-Dawsari played a pivotal role in Al-Hilal's campaign in the club world cup, after scoring the opening goal in the team's 2-0 victory over Pachuca on Friday in the third round of the group stage.

The win against Pachuca secured the four-times Asian champions qualification for the last 16 after they finished second in Group H behind Real Madrid.

Source: Reuters
